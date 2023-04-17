Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $78.91 million and $11.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

