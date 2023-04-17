Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Creek Road Miners Stock Performance
Shares of Creek Road Miners stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Monday. 2,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Creek Road Miners has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.92.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
