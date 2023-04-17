Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Creek Road Miners Stock Performance

Shares of Creek Road Miners stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Monday. 2,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Creek Road Miners has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

