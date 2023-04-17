CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.
CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. 1,708,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95.
Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8,399.0% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 48,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
