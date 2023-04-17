Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Huber Research lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of CRTO opened at $31.70 on Friday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,164.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,488 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

