Critical Comparison: Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Rating) and Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.74% -42.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

78.0% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vectura Group and Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81 Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$216.21 million ($2.31) -1.74

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals. Centessa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vectura Group and Centessa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Centessa Pharmaceuticals 1 2 3 0 2.33

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. Given Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centessa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Centessa Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B. The company also has emerging pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage comprising LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, as well as LB201, a PD-L1xCD3 LockBody, which are designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874, a small molecule pharmacological chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency; MGX292, a recombinant modified BMP9 replacement protein designed to overcome the deficiency in BMP9 signaling in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; and OX2R Agonists that are oral and intranasal selective orexin receptor 2 agonists designed to leverage structural insights and to directly target the underlying pathophysiology of orexin neuron loss in Narcolepsy Type 1. In addition, the company has exploratory pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage containing CBS001, an anti-LIGHT antibody, which preferentially binds the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT in inflammatory/fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a humanized mAb specific to BDCA2, expressed exclusively on plasmacytoid dendritic cells in systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other autoimmune diseases. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

