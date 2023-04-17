Critical Contrast: Avaya (AVYAQ) & Its Competitors

Avaya (NYSE:AVYAQ – Get Rating) is one of 426 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avaya to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Avaya has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya’s peers have a beta of 0.29, meaning that their average stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avaya and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.97 billion -$13.00 million 0.00 Avaya Competitors $1.92 billion $230.59 million 8.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avaya has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Avaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

75.8% of Avaya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Avaya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avaya and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Avaya Competitors 1914 12770 26423 609 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Avaya’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avaya has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya N/A N/A N/A Avaya Competitors -29.37% -103.95% -9.52%

Summary

Avaya beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution. These integrate multiple forms of communications including telephony, email, instant messaging, and video. The Services segment develops, markets, and sells comprehensive end-to-end global service offerings that enable customers to evaluate, plan, design, implement, monitor, manage and optimize complex enterprise communications networks. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

