Critical Contrast: Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) & Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Agritech and Edible Garden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $7.41 million 5.25 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.28 -$12.45 million ($52.07) -0.03

Origin Agritech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edible Garden.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Origin Agritech and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Origin Agritech and Edible Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edible Garden has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Edible Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats Edible Garden on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

