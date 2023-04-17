Critical Contrast: Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Renasant pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Renasant alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renasant and Sberbank of Russia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $630.55 million 2.61 $166.07 million $2.96 9.94 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Renasant.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Renasant and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 5 1 0 2.17 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renasant presently has a consensus target price of $36.58, indicating a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Risk and Volatility

Renasant has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 24.03% 8.01% 1.02% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Renasant on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

About Sberbank of Russia

(Get Rating)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.