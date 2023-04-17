Critical Review: Barrick Gold (GOLD) & Its Rivals

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 104 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Barrick Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 655 3095 3823 78 2.43

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 31.98%. Given Barrick Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 3.92% 4.12% 2.84% Barrick Gold Competitors -27.56% -3.93% -2.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Barrick Gold pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 130.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 81.96 Barrick Gold Competitors $1.80 billion -$21.69 million -1.50

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

