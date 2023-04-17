Cronos Market Cap Tops $1.76 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $13.95 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

