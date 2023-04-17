CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

CAPL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. 29,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,042. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $836.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

