Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9.97 ($0.12), with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

