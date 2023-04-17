CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after purchasing an additional 668,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $241,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $30.38. 4,393,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,685,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

