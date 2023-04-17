CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $34.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. 5,912,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,712,851. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

