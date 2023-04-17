Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 101.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Up 1.7 %

Cutera stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 898,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.56. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Cutera in the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cutera by 2,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cutera by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.