CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

