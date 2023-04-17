Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 108,418 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,111,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,130,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 496,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $520.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 193.55%. The company had revenue of $898.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

