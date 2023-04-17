Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 108,418 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,111,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,130,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Garrett Motion Price Performance
Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 496,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $520.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 193.55%. The company had revenue of $898.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.
