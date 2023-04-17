DA Davidson Trims iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Target Price to $1.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday.
iMedia Brands Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04.
iMedia Brands Company Profile
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
