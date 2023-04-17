DA Davidson Trims iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Target Price to $1.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday.

iMedia Brands Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 44.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

