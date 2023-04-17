Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Price Performance

Shares of DFCO stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Monday. 71,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,947. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

