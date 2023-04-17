Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DAR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.18.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DAR opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 50.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $5,041,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 64.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 267,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.