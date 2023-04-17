Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the March 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of DASTY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,202. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 19.00%. On average, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
