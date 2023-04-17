Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the March 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DASTY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,202. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 19.00%. On average, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

DASTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.70) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading

