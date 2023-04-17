Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 2,743 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 82,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 110,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,697. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

