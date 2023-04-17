Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,107. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.15 billion, a PE ratio of 926.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

