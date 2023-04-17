Davidson Investment Advisors Makes New $730,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 137,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 285,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,198. The stock has a market cap of $280.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

