Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0012

Dent (DENT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $117.90 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

