Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.15% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Up 27.0 %

NASDAQ DRMA traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $22.72.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 EPS for the current year.

About Dermata Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.