Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.38) on Thursday. Destiny Pharma has a twelve month low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.85 ($0.77). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.28 million, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Nick Rodgers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,421.05). Corporate insiders own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

