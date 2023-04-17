Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 676

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 ($7.43) to GBX 676 ($8.37) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.05) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.87) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.82) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.24) to GBX 640 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 598 ($7.41).

Shares of LON RTO traded up GBX 3.96 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 598.56 ($7.41). The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.40 ($7.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 540.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 525.99. The firm has a market cap of £15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,987.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.93), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,171,423.90). Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

