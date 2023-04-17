Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 676

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 ($7.43) to GBX 676 ($8.37) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.05) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.87) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.82) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.24) to GBX 640 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 598 ($7.41).

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON RTO traded up GBX 3.96 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 598.56 ($7.41). The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.40 ($7.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 540.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 525.99. The firm has a market cap of £15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,987.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.93), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,171,423.90). Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.