DeversiFi (DVF) Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002742 BTC on exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $80.90 million and $8,618.56 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

