DHT (NYSE:DHT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of DHT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,380. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of -0.19. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,778,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 545,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DHT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 269,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

