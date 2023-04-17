DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 6.8%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 67,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 463,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DICE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 11,273 shares worth $328,735. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,514,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

