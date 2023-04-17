Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $48.98

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.98, but opened at $47.89. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 522,529 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $593.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 18,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 133,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132,337 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 515.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

