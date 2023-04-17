Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 4,319 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,227. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

