Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,214 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.97. 37,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

