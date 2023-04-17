Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,244 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.74. 160,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

