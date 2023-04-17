Disciplined Investments LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,997,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,443.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 608,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 584,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,854,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,624,000 after acquiring an additional 560,888 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 515,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,343. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

