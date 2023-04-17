Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 372,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79,383 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 52.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 94,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,159. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.