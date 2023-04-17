Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $144.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.40. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $157.48. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

