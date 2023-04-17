Disciplined Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.69. 375,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,744. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

