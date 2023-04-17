district0x (DNT) Price Reaches $0.0317 on Top Exchanges

district0x (DNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One district0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, district0x has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and $416,577.66 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

