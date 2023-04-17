DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered DLocal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.11.
DLocal Stock Up 1.4 %
DLO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 544,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
