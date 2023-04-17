DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered DLocal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.11.

DLocal Stock Up 1.4 %

DLO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 544,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

