DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLO. HSBC cut DLocal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.11.

DLocal Price Performance

DLO traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 515,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,819. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

