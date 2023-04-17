Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Given “Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s previous close.

DLB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.15. 41,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,313 shares of company stock worth $15,046,595. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

