Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 483.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.