Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Down 41.1% in March

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DPZUF remained flat at $50.79 during midday trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

