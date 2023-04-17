Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.55–$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.47 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$2.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 86,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,736. The firm has a market cap of $682.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.84%.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Dynamics

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.