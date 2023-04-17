DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.20 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.10.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered their price target on DouYu International from $1.15 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DouYu International Trading Down 1.8 %

DouYu International stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in DouYu International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,626,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 1,572,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DouYu International by 66.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,907,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,563,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 97.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,523,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 753,451 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

