DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.20 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.10.
DOYU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered their price target on DouYu International from $1.15 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
DouYu International Trading Down 1.8 %
DouYu International stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of DouYu International
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
