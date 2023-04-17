Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $16.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.40. 148,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,651. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

