Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,248,960 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

