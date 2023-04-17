Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 207.9% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $48.72. 20,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,606. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

